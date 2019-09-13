A gun went off Friday as Davenport Police Department arrested a wanted man who was allegedly trying to throw the weapon away while fleeing from them.
Officers from the Tactical Operations Bureau and Gun Investigation Unit working in northwest Davenport saw the man, identified as Terrance L. Mason,27 of Davenport, around noon when he stopped in the lot of the Loves at 8200 Northwest Boulevard, according to the department. Mason was wanted for failure to appear.
He was approached by the officers, who were in plain clothes but identified themselves as police, the department said. They told him to lie prone, but Mason allegedly tried to drive away. The officers got into the vehicle on the passenger side and struggled with Mason for a short time. He got out and tried to run.
Mason was allegedly carrying a .380-caliber Glock with an extended magazine as he ran and it accidentally went off, police said. He tossed the pistol away and was captured not long after. No officers fired their weapons.
No one was reported injured and a gun was recovered, the department said.
You have free articles remaining.
Search warrants later executed at Mason's residence allegedly uncovered several types of ammunition.
Mason has felony convictions from 2012 and 2017 which, between them, prohibit Mason from having either guns or ammunition, the department said.
Mason has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts – dangerous weapon and failure to appear, according to the department.
He was being held Friday in the Scott County Jail, according to the Jail website.