CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with DUI and weapons charges.
Jason R. Smith, 33, was charged Monday with Class 2 felony aggravated driving under the influence, Class 4 felony aggravated DUI/ license revoked and two counts Class 4 aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
According to the Class 2 felony, he drove a 2007 Chevrolet on South Oakwood Avenue in Geneseo on August 16 while under the influence after previously violating the drunk driving statutes or similar provision for the third or subsequent time.
Also that day, he allegedly had a Springfield Armory XDS pistol with the ammunition immediately accessible and without having a currently valid license through the Firearms Concealed Carry Act and without a currently valid Firearms Owners Identification Card.
Judge Terry Patton set bond at $75,000 on August 17. On Monday, Judge Clayton Lee arraigned Smith, setting a preliminary hearing for August 26 and reducing bond to $40,000.