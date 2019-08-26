CAMBRIDGE – A Geneseo man will see his firearms and DUI charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a hearing Monday.
Jason R. Smith, 33, was charged Aug. 19 with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated unlawful use of weapon/unloaded/no Firearm Concealed Carry Act and aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle/no Firearm Owners Identification Card.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Geneseo Police Officer Tim Wise testified to being dispatched to Leaman's Bar on Aug. 16 for a subject with a gun. He was advised the subject had left in a silver Avalanche, and en route to the bar he found the vehicle in question at the intersection of State and Oakwood streets.
Making contact, Wise said the subject stuck his hands outside the window. He said officers had Smith at gunpoint and ordered him out of the vehicle. They found the gun was on the front passenger seat immediately accessible to the driver, but it was not loaded and there was no ammunition in the vehicle. The clip fell off Smith's lap when he stood up to get out of the vehicle, but there were no bullets in it.
Wise said they did find an open container of Busch beer under the passenger seat.
He said police spoke to people at Leaman's Bar and a bartender and one other person said they saw Smith with a firearm.
Wise said field sobriety tests were conducted at the police department and there were clues of impairment on three tests. Smith was unable to complete the blow for a breath sample and he said he was not going to take any further tests. Another officer said it was going to be considered a refusal. Wise said Smith's driver's license was revoked as of the night of the incident for driving under the influence.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Oct. 17 pre-trial hearing was set. Smith is free on $4,000 bond posted Aug. 20.