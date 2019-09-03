CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man has been charged with sex-related crimes in Henry County Circuit Court.
Three counts of Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault were filed against Seth P. Bainbridge, 20, on Tuesday. He was arraigned by Judge Clayton Lee on Thursday.
According to the charges, he is alleged to have committed three sexual acts with a female who was unable to give knowing consent. The acts are all alleged to have taken place on or about June 9, 2018.
A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday, but Bainbridge waived that hearing.
Bainbridge indicated he would hire private counsel. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond.