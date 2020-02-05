Galesburg man charged with soliciting for sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE — A Galesburg man is in the Henry County Jail on $500,000 bond, charged with sex-related crimes in Henry County Circuit Court.

Alan J. Beaty, 52, of 320 E. 5th Street, Galesburg, was charged Jan. 30 with Class 1 felony indecent solicitation of a child, Class 4 felony indecent solicitation of a child, Class 4 felony solicitation to meet a child, Class 4 felony grooming, and Class A misdemeanor distribution of harmful material to a minor.

According to the charges, Beaty is alleged to have discussed a sex act with an 11-year-old child with the intent of committing predatory criminal sexual assault. He is alleged to have used a computer, cellphone or other electronic device and solicited or arranged to meet the child at a location without the child's parents' knowledge for an unlawful purpose.

Beaty is also alleged to have used an internet service to entice a child to distribute lewd photographs of the child or to otherwise engage in any unlawful sexual conduct with a child. The misdemeanor charge alleges Beaty distributed to a child any material that depicts nudity and when taken as a whole is harmful to minors.

Beaty was arraigned Jan. 31 by Judge Richard Zimmer. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 10, and the public defender's office was appointed. Judge Terry Patton set bond and ordered no contact with the victim, the victim's family or residence, and no unsupervised contact with minors under age 18.

