Paramedics in Portland, Oregon, are undergoing mandatory training in defensive tactics after a rash of high-profile attacks against them as they respond to 911 calls for people in a mental health or drug-related crisis. Paramedics have been stabbed, sprayed with mace, assaulted and even had an ambulance stolen. The concern comes as Portland rolls out a new policy in which ambulances _ and not police _ transport those in a behavioral health crisis to the hospital to decriminalize mental illness.