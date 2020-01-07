Fourth person arrested in Davenport credit union fraud, still more arrests expected

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union.
Demika Launterra Rush Jr., 25, of 632 W. 8th St., Davenport is charged with one count of second-degree fraudulent practice and one count of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Rush was arrested Monday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released Tuesday after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.
Rush is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Jan. 30 in Scott County District Court.
Three other people already have been arrested in connection with the conspiracy. Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, of Davenport, and Autumn M. McClendon, 21, of Milan, and Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, of Davenport, each are charged with second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
McClendon and Lewis each are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, while Quinn is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 30.
Lewis is on probation for convictions of felony eluding, a Class D felony, and aggravated misdemeanor driving while barred. Authorities could revoke is probation and sentence him to the five years in prison on the felony and two years in prison on the aggravated misdemeanor.
The investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, the members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are anticipated.