Fourth person arrested in Davenport credit union fraud, still more arrests expected

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union.

Demika Launterra Rush Jr., 25, of 632 W. 8th St., Davenport is charged with one count of second-degree fraudulent practice and one count of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Rush was arrested Monday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released Tuesday after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.

Rush is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Jan. 30 in Scott County District Court.

Three other people already have been arrested in connection with the conspiracy. Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, of Davenport, and Autumn M. McClendon, 21, of Milan, and Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, of Davenport, each are charged with second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

McClendon and Lewis each are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, while Quinn is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 30.