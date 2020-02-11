Four charged with drug-related death of Silvis woman

Four people have been accused of killing a Silvis woman by providing the drugs that caused her death.

Anderson’s cause of death stemmed from the adverse effects of heroin, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed Tuesday. She was 30 when she died.

Court records state that Sykes, and Dionte and Mary Brown provided the heroin to Suits, who in turn gave to Anderson.