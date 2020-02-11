Four charged with drug-related death of Silvis woman

Four people have been accused of killing a Silvis woman by providing the drugs that caused her death.
Sebastian J. Suits, 30, East Moline; Dionte M. Brown, 23, Silvis; Mary A. Brown, 50, Silvis; and Will E. Sykes Jr., 52, Silvis, have each been charged with single count of drug-induced homicide, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend they provided the heroin that killed Elaina Anderson on Sept. 25 in Silvis.
Anderson’s cause of death stemmed from the adverse effects of heroin, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed Tuesday. She was 30 when she died.
Court records state that Sykes, and Dionte and Mary Brown provided the heroin to Suits, who in turn gave to Anderson.
The Silvis Police Department handled the investigation with the coroner’s office, court records state. The homicide case against the four was opened Jan. 17.
