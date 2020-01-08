Former Rock Island County employee pleads guilty to stealing from treasurer's office

A former Rock Island County employee accused of stealing nearly $9,000 from the Rock Island County Treasurer’s Office has been sentenced to 30 months of probation after taking a plea deal.

Carolyn R. Kerr, 40, Rock Island, was charged in March with felony theft, court records state. Those documents allege that between July 2, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2018, she stole between $500 and $10,000 from the county.

Kerr was sentenced Thursday after she pleaded guilty to the theft charge, according to court records. The plea was the result of a negotiation with the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor, which took the case after the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself.

Kerr will be responsible for court costs and restitution.

Kerr, who worked at the treasurer’s office at the time, is accused of taking varying amounts of money from a series of deposits the office made, special prosecutor Charles Zalar of the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor has said. Money was taken on about a dozen different occasions, and the total was about $8,800.