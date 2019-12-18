Former Moline Police Department sergeant charged with theft, misconduct

The Illinois State Police arrested former Moline Police Department Sgt. David P. Taylor, 42, on two felony counts of theft and one count of official misconduct at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Milan.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, Taylor, who resigned from the Moline Police Department in May 2019, is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The release said Interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney contacted the Illinois State Police on April 15, requesting assistance with a criminal investigation of discrepancies in the records of the department's Official Advanced Funds (OAF). OAF is money used for covert operations such as paying informants and buying items while working undercover.

The investigation identified unauthorized purchases made with a department-issued purchase card. Investigators were led to a bank account for a youth baseball team managed exclusively by David P. Taylor.

Taylor has been charged with theft under $10,000 for misuse of a department credit card, theft over $10,000 but under $100,000 from the youth baseball team bank account, and official misconduct for using his official position as a detective sergeant and range coordinator for his personal gain.