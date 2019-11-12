A former Moline police captain accused of shooting at two people was allegedly in a fight at a bar shortly before the gunfire occurred, according to court documents.
Jerome J. Patrick, 56, of Moline, faces two counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities say he fired a gun at two people from a vehicle on Sept. 12.
The Illinois State Police have been investigating the case because Patrick retired as a Moline police officer in 2016. State police contend he fired a gun from inside his silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible in the direction of a man and woman. No injuries were reported.
A search warrant filed by an investigator to search Patrick’s Mercedes for gunshot residue provided a narrative of the shooting and the events leading up to it based on interviews with the victims and a witness.
The victims of the shooting, a man and a woman, said that on Sept. 11, they were at Les and Molly’s Bar, 1502 15th St., Moline, when they saw a fight between other patrons, one of whom identified himself as a police officer during the melee.
The male victim said the fight started when a patron told Patrick to leave his wife alone, according to the search warrant. Patrick then punched the man. The husband’s brother then began fighting Patrick.
It was during this part of the fight that Patrick identified himself as police, the male victim said.
The search warrant said the two victims left about 30 minutes after Patrick.
The male victim said the two of them left between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and drove in a pickup truck to a residence in the 2500 block of Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
While on the way there, they realized another vehicle was following them.
The driver followed them to the residence, records state. Both victims told investigators it was a Mercedes Benz. The woman said it was an older model; the man said it was a silver convertible with the top down.
Once she and the male victim arrived at the home, the woman said the Mercedes circled around and drove past her, and she recognized the driver from the bar, according to the search warrant. He was waving a handgun in the air.
The Mercedes passed by and began turning around, and the female victim told authorities she began walking toward the home. As she entered the back gate, she said she heard a gunshot.
The male victim said he also saw the Mercedes drive by. He said he recognized the driver as the man who started the fight at the bar.
He also said the driver was holding a gun in the air. The male victim described it as a silver revolver, possibly a .357 magnum.
The Mercedes turned around and began coming back toward him, the male victim said. The man said he ducked down, but heard a gunshot and saw smoke in the air.
The Mercedes then sped away.
The male victim said he found out who Patrick was by calling a friend, and did not immediately call the police because Patrick was a retired police officer. He and the woman changed their minds after realizing their truck had been shot.
The male victim identified Patrick as the gunman in a photo lineup, the search warrant states.
An employee at the bar told authorities he has known Patrick since Patrick was the school resource officer when the employee was a student, according to the search warrant.
The employee said he was working at Les and Molly’s on Sept. 11 and said that around sundown he saw Patrick arrive at the bar in a silver Mercedes convertible, which Patrick parked in front of the establishment.
The employee said he saw Patrick get into a fight at the bar, and that afterward, the combatants bought each other drinks. Patrick later asked for another drink from the employee while he went to smoke a cigarette, but the employee said Patrick never came back from smoking.
The state police were called at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to investigate a gunfire complaint in the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, according to a state police news release. The state police investigators identified Patrick as the suspect, and he was arrested on Sept. 13 in Davenport.
His bail was set at $250,000, according to court records. On Sept. 14, Patrick posted the $25,000 bond required to be released.
He remained free Tuesday, according to court records.
Conditions have been placed upon his bond, according to court records. Patrick is to have no contact with the alleged victims of the incident, and he is not allowed to drink alcohol or to have firearms. Any firearms Patrick possesses are to be turned over to the state police. He is subject to random drug and alcohol testing.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, court records state.