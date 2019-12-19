Former Moline cop to make January first appearance on misconduct/theft charges

A former Moline police sergeant's first appearance on charges of official misconduct and theft has been scheduled for January.
David P. Taylor, 42, Milan, is scheduled to appear Jan. 2, according to Rock Island County court records. During first appearances, a judge explains the charges and possible sentences to defendants and refers the defendant to a public defender, if needed.
Taylor is accused of using his position in the police department for personal gain, and misusing a police department credit card and the bank account of a youth baseball team, according to the Illinois State Police, the agency handling the investigation.
Taylor was arrested Wednesday, according to the state police.
He was free on $75,000 bail as of Thursday morning, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
The state police were contacted April 15 by then-interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney. He asked for help investigating discrepancies in the department’s Official Advanced Funds, or OAF, used for the department’s secret operations such as paying informants and for purchases made by officers working undercover.
The investigation found unauthorized purchases with the department credit card, and the evidence led to the baseball team’s bank account, which was managed solely by Taylor, according to the state police. The thefts are believed to involve less than $10,000 on the credit card and an amount between $10,000 and $100,000 in the bank account.
When Finney was told of the possible misconduct in April, he put Taylor on administrative leave. Taylor resigned May.
The issue was discovered by other members of the department during an internal review, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who replaced Finney, said in a police department release. He said the department holds citizens accountable for their conduct, and holds its officers to an even higher standard.
The state police said no one else is suspected in the case, but that its investigation was ongoing.
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has requested the case be handled by the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office because Taylor had worked on cases with county prosecutors on a number of occasions.
Jonathan Barnard of the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute the case, the state police said.