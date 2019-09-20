A former Davenport city administrator is suing the Quad-City Times, claiming its coverage led to his ouster.
Former administrator Craig Malin named Quad-City Times; its parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc.; columnist Barb Ickes; and former reporter Brian Wellner in the suit. The trial begins Monday in Scott County District Court, Davenport.
The case is not a libel suit — a judge earlier ruled Malin, as a public figure, did not meet the bar to prove the Times libeled him. Instead, Malin argues the paper published "objectively and knowingly false" articles about him between June 18, 2015, and June 29, 2015, that intentionally interfered with his contract as city administrator, and led to his departure.
Malin also alleges the Times "bluntly, persistently, and nonsensically" opposed a now-defunct city website, davenporttoday.com.
An interference case has a lower standard of proof than a libel case.
You have free articles remaining.
The dispute centers on the Times' coverage of a deal to pave the lot where the private Rhythm City Casino was to be developed at Interstates 74 and 80. The Times reported aldermen were unaware they'd voted to pay to grade the site and instead thought they were approving costs to extend a road to the site.
Then-Mayor Bill Gluba told the Times that Malin and the city attorney failed to inform aldermen of that part of the project and later said the officials had overstepped their authority and should resign or be fired.
Malin has maintained the city was not obligated to pay those costs.
On a 9-1 vote in June 2015, the city council approved a separation agreement ending Malin's 14-year tenure. It included severance payments and other compensation that could have reached $310,000, depending on when he found another job. It also required Malin to forgo legal claims against the city. Malin was hired as city manager in Seaside, California, in December 2015. According to the website Transparent California, Malin earned an annual base salary of $203,011 in 2018. He earned $210,000 a year in base salary in Davenport.
Malin seeks damages to cover his "continuing losses for salary, retirement, and other benefits pursuant to the contract," as well as punitive damages. The trial is expected to last 10 days.