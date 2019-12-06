Final Mary Davis escapees arrested in West Locust street shooting

The Davenport Police arrested three teens in connection to Thursday's rush-hour shooting at West Locust and West Pleasant streets, near Taco Bell.

Two were among the five teens who escaped from the Mary Davis Home Detention Center in Galesburg, Ill. last month. They were the last of the five taken into custody.

Two 15-year-olds were taken into custody, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Josiah Capone Rogers was charged with first-degree robbery from a Nov. 27 case in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road. Rogers also is charged with interference.

Charges against the other 15-year-old have not been determined.

An 18-year-old, Lamode Ramerus Lathan-Burge, also was charged with first-degree robbery from the Nov. 27 case.

Rogers and Lathan-Burge were taken to the Scott County Jail, while the other 15-year-old was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. All three may face further charges.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The arrests stemmed from a report at 5:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 of gunfire in the area of the intersection of Locust and Washington streets.