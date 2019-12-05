Feds investigating case of Geneseo bomb threat

CAMBRIDGE — Federal authorities are looking into the case of a Moline man charged with making a terrorist threat in Geneseo Sept. 23.

At a pre-trial hearing Thursday for Michael Allen, 44, public defender James Cosby requested a Jan. 21 final pre-trial conference but said federal authorities were looking into the case. Charges would be dropped in Henry County if the feds took over.

Following the hearing, Henry County State's Attorney Matthew Schutte said it wouldn't be uncommon to see the case moved to another jurisdiction.

“We don't thankfully get a lot of these cases,” he said. “I think the fact he has cases pending in other jurisdictions is a factor as well.”

According to police reports, Allen allegedly told people he had a firearm and explosives at Holland and Sons in Geneseo. He allegedly fled from police after making those statements and told police he had explosives in his vehicle, causing the evacuation of Woodridge Supportive Living Center and St. Malachy's School. No explosives or firearms were found.

Allen was charged Sept. 24 with a Class X felony of making a terrorist threat, a Class 3 felony of giving a false bomb alarm, and a Class 4 felony of aggravated fleeing.