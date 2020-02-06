Family: Rambert struggled at times, but was a 'good mom'

Investigators concluded Rambert, 25, and her boyfriend, Henderson, were responsible for the boy and the sole occupants of the Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred. Rambert pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to multiple acts of child endangerment and child endangerment resulting in death, and is expected to testify against Henderson, who is not the boy's father. She will be sentenced March 20.

As prosecutors questioned Brown and Jeffries, they zeroed in on Rambert's relationship with her son. Both called Rambert a "good mom" who "would do anything for her son."

Henderson's defense team bore down on testimony from both women who said Rambert spent time away from her son because " ... he cried all the time."

Brown said she'd never met Henderson. Rambert and Ja'Shawn spent a lot of time with both women from the time the child was 2 until the time he was 4.

"Jacque told me she was going to move to Chicago because she didn't have anyone," Brown said. "But she did. She had me and she had Robin (Jeffries)."

Brown testified she thought Rambert moved from Chicago to Davenport "a little before Ja'Shawn turned 5." Investigators believe Rambert lived in Davenport for almost a year before her son died.