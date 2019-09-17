Three people are facing gun and intimidation charges after a shots fired call and pursuit overnight in Davenport.
Police are still searching for a fourth suspect.
The shots fired call was reported at 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, with Davenport police responding to the 6300 block of Appomattox Road.
Once on the scene, officers located several shell casings in the middle of the street and bullet strikes to a vehicle and two buildings in the area.
Witness described the suspect vehicle as a tan SUV.
One of the responding police units saw a tan Mercury SUV at W. 53rd and Brady streets and tried to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle fled east on 53rd Street. A pursuit was authorized and officers chased vehicle to Interstate 74 where the suspect vehicle tried to take the on-ramp to go east on I-74.
The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to negotiate the curve in the road because of excessive speed, lost control causing the suspect vehicle to go into the ditch.
The SUV vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-74.
Four subjects exited the SUV and fled on foot.
Three of subjects were later apprehended and arrested.
A handgun was found lying on the ground outside of the SUV.
Facing the following charges are:
• Demarlo Eddings, 27, intrastate warrant for escape, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon, and interference with a weapon.
• Marcus Kelly, 33, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon and interference with a weapon.
• Teron Conley, 24, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon and interference with a weapon.
All three are currently in the Scott County Jail.
As of now there have been no reports of gunshot injuries as the result of this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT”, and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”