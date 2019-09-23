UPDATE: The Geneseo Police Department is allowing people to return to homes and businesses on North Chicago Street after the bomb squad determined there were no explosives in the vehicle.
PREVIOUS STORY: A part of Geneseo has been evacuated after a motorist told police during a traffic stop that there may be a bomb in the motorist's vehicle.
Geneseo officers stopped the vehicle at 8:15 a.m. at North Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue after a report of a disturbance at a business, according to a new release from the Geneseo Police Department. The driver, whose identity has not been released, allegedly made the threat of a possible bomb during the stop. That person is in custody.
You have free articles remaining.
The area has been evacuated and people are being asked to avoid North Chicago Street. The department said the Quad Cities Area Bomb Squad is enroute to assist.
The extent of the evacuation was not provided, but the bulk of North Chicago Street is between East Exchange Street on the south and Ash Drive to the north.