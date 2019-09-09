An East Moline man was arrested Saturday after police say he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle and was in possession of items linked to vehicle burglaries in the area.
Zachary W. Norris, 18, faces charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony; aggravated fleeing and eluding, both a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bond on the charges was set at $100,000. East Moline Police Lt. Jeff Ramsey said in a media release that additional charges may be forthcoming.
Norris has a preliminary hearing Sept. 24.
At 4:07 p.m. Saturday, East Moline officers spotted a vehicle traveling in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in East Moline. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Coal Valley, according to the release.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle fled. The vehicle came to a stop in the 400 block of 34th Avenue and Norris fled.
Officers captured him after a short foot pursuit. Inside the vehicle were items linked to vehicle burglaries in the area, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the East Moline Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Rock Island County court records show Norris pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to theft and use of a forged credit/debit card and was sentenced to 30 months probation and 180 days in jail.
He also pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in a separate case and was sentenced to 30 months conditional discharge. The sentence will run at the same time as the sentence in the theft case.