No one was reported injured during early morning gunfire Friday in Davenport.
Officers were called around 3:59 a.m. for a gunfire complaint in the 1700 block of W. 17th Street, according to the Davenport Police Department. Once in the area, the officers found spent shell casings on the street.
People who have information about the case are asked to contact the Davenport police at 563-326-6125, police said. They can also leave anonymous tips through the mobile apps "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".
People can also leave information with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.