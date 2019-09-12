UPDATE: The Moline Fire Department has released more details about the efforts to fight a fire early Thursday morning in downtown Moline.
Firefighters were called around 3:33 a.m. to respond to a fire in the first floor of the three-story building at 1530 5th Ave., Moline Fire Department Capt. Kevin Neff said.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the first and second floors, according to a news release. They went inside and had the core of the fire out quickly.
As the initial crews worked on the fire, other arriving firefighters checked the building for people but found none, the release states.
Firefighters from several agencies were on the scene for about four hours while dealing with the fire, the release states. This included looking for areas from where the fire could rekindle and checking the neighboring buildings for fire.
Updated information about the total loss from the fire, as well as its cause, were not available as of late Thursday morning. It remained under investigation with the assistance of the Office of the Illinois Fire Marshal.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Moline Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in a downtown commercial building.
Firefighters were called around 3:33 a.m. to respond to a fire in the first floor of the three-story building at 1530 5th Ave., Moline Fire Department Capt. Kevin Neff said.
The captain said he did not believe the building had any active tennants, but there was some construction underway there. A big concern was the fact that there were adjacent, attached buildings to which the fire could spread.
There were no injuries reported, and the damage was estimated around $20,000, he said. The fire was primarily limited to the first floor's contents, but there was smoke damage on the upper floors. The fire did not spread to the neighboring buildings.
The Moline fire inspector was at the scene, and the cause was being investigated, Neff said.
The Rock Island, East Moline, Rock Island Arsenal and Bettendorf fire departments assisted either at the scene or by covering other Moline calls while the fire was ongoing, the captain said. Genesis and Medic ambulances were also on scene. The Moline Police Department, the Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy also assisted in fighting the fire.