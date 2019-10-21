A fire early Monday damaged a Clinton home, though the people inside escaped unharmed.
Firefighters were called around 3:45 a.m. to a fire in the house at 811 N. 3rd St., and the first to arrive saw smoke and fire coming from windows on the second floor, according to a Clinton Fire Department news release. The fire was under control within 10 minutes, but the damage is estimated at about $25,000, and the utilities were shut off after the fire.
The occupants were able to get out before the firefighters arrived, the department release said. Details about who they were or what arrangements were being made for their short-term care were not provided.
The cause and origin of the fire was still under investigation Monday morning.