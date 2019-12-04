Staci Benno and her husband spent the days after Thanksgiving traveling from their home in Alliance, Ohio to Gentry, Missouri.
An overnight stop in Davenport on Saturday cost Benno jewelry and clothes worth at least $60,000 after their truck — and a number of other vehicles — were broken into while the couple spent the night at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
"We were traveling to the German Short-Hair Pointer Association's national competition for the top 12 short-hair pointers in the country," Benno explained Wednesday while she traveled back from the event.
"There are very formal dinners and events along with the competition — that's why I had such expensive things with me. It's fun to get dressed up," she said.
The couple hit Davenport after 8 p.m. Saturday and decided to have dinner at the Thunder Bay Grille. Then they retired to their room.
"You know, just assume your stuff is locked up — and that everything is monitored. I just thought everything was safe. I didn't grab anything but my toothbrush."
Sunday morning, Benno went to the couple's truck and saw her suitcase was not on the back seat.
"I thought, 'OK, my husband must have taken in my suitcase' and then I noticed it," she said. "I keep my sheer mink coat in a black hanging bag - and it was gone.
"Then I knew."
Benno rushed to the hotel's management and was told it has no surveillance cameras in any of the parking lots.
"I just couldn't believe it," Benno said. "I went back out to the truck and everything was gone. All I had left were the clothes on my back.
Among the items taken was a Chapard 18-carat diamond necklace, a Rolex Jubilee two-tone watch with a diamond face, and a distinctive sterling silver octopus ring.
"It had ruby eyes and I got in Greece," Benno said. "It's not something that would be made in the states."
Others items taken included a diamond ring, emerald earrings, a number of treasured clothing items, and a Snap-On impact wrench.
Benno said other cars in the Holiday Inn Express & Suits were hit either late Saturday or early Sunday morning.
"I know the thieves got away with some money and an iPad. And they got away with my daughter's inheritance," she said. "I planned to pass most of that jewelry on to her. Now it's gone."
Benno said she is willing to pay upwards of $5,000 for the return of her belongings or information that leads to the arrest of person or persons who made off with her property.
Anyone with information can contact Staci Benno at 330-608-0446.