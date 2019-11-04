A Des Moines man wanted in connection with a murder and robbery in Des Moines made an initial appearance Monday on a new armed robbery charge in Scott County District Court.
Calvonta Ibrion Stallings, 20, appeared briefly via video arraignment on one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash only and he remained in the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 14.
At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the 200 block of Brady Street for a report of an armed robbery.
According to an arrest affidavit, Stallings approached a man in an alley, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, and demanded the man’s wallet.
Stallings then assaulted him by shoving him against a brick wall.
Police found Stallings, who left the scene in a gold Chevrolet Malibu, in the 300 block of Division Street a short time later. The man was brought to the scene and identified Stallings as the person who robbed him.
Stallings had three of the man's bank cards, according to the affidavit.
At the time of his arrest, Stallings was wanted in Des Moines on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting death of Rashid Mohammed Ibrahim, 23, of Des Moines.
Four others, Rodney Allen Brown, 17; Jackson Calaway, 16; Gregory Hampton Jr., 18; and Adam Ahmad Ismail, 18, also are charged.
According to the affidavit, Ibrahim was “in the process of negotiating a narcotic deal over marijuana.” Stallings and his co-defendants planned to rob him.
Ibrahim was shot during the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Stallings also was wanted out of Polk County for failing to appear in a trespassing case.