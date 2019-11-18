The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people from Lyndon, Ill.
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received call at 1:35 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of East Commercial St., Lyndon.
Deputies found the residence secured.
Deputies looked through a bedroom window and saw a man on the bed. Deputies and the Prophetstown Police Department gained entry.
Inside, deputies found the bodies of Thomas E. Whitney, 78, in the bedroom, and Dawn R. Whitney, 53, in the bathroom.
The cause of death for both is unknown. The death investigation is ongoing with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office and Whiteside County Coroner Office.
Autopsies will be conducted in the next couple of days.