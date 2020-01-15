1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Moline

The Moline police Department is investigating a death at 12th Street and River Drive.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The police confirmed the death and location, but could not provide more detail.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said it was a pedestrian versus a vehicle collision, and said a deputy coroner was on scene.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Anthony Watt
Reporter
Anthony is a reporter for Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today