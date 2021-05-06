 Skip to main content
Davenport woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Chuck E. Cheese fatal shooting
Treshonda Pollion
Tom Loewy

A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October shooting death of Eloise Chairs at a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese.

Treshonda Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder but has accepted a plea deal. The plea deal, which was filed with her guilty plea on April 23, states that incarceration is mandatory since voluntary manslaughter is a class C forcible felony. The maximum sentence is 10 years in prison.

Pollion was arrested Oct. 25 after Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. Chairs was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Investigators said a number of witnesses described an argument between Chairs and others broke out at the restaurant. That argument was sparked by a game card.

After the initial argument ended, a second altercation started between Chairs, Pollion and a witness. A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches.

A witness who first argued with Chairs said she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs warn others Pollion had a gun. Investigators said a single shot was fired during another altercation between Chairs and Pollion.

Officers located one .380-caliber shell casing at the scene.

