Davenport woman facing sexual abuse charge
Davenport woman facing sexual abuse charge

A Davenport woman is accused of sexually abusing a victim under the age of 16 on multiple occasions, police said.

Roxanne Marie Evans, 35, of 3203 W. 15th St., is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 12 police received a complaint alleging a sexual assault.

The investigation found Evans sexually abused the victim who was 14- or 15-years-old, from July through November. The victim was under the legal age of consent in Iowa, which is 16, and Evans is four or more years older than the victim.

A no contact order has been filed.

Evans was arrested Thursday and booked into the Scott County Jail. She was released Friday after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.

