Davenport West teacher arrested, charged with illegally recording women in his home

A Davenport West High School teacher was arrested Friday morning and is charged with secretly recording video of women in his Bettendorf home over the course of the last two months.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball confirmed Clinton Randolph Van Fossen, 58, was arrested. The Bettendorf Police executed a search warrant Jan. 7.

He is charged with five counts of invasion of privacy and one count each of electronic and mechanical eavesdropping and obstructing justice. The police said the offenses took place in December and early January.

The invasion-of-privacy and obstructing-justice charges are aggravated misdemeanor and punishable by up to two years in prison

The eavesdropping charge is considered serious misdemeanor.

Van Fossen was arrested in 2006 and charged with indecent exposure. He was accused of exposing himself while driving in his car. He was found not guilty.

