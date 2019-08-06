A shots-fired incident and vehicle chase early Tuesday led to the arrest of two Davenport men.
Areion Marshaun Watson, 23, no address listed, is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and interference with official acts — firearm. Both charges are a Class D felony, each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, last known address in the 900 block of Gaines Street, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
He also was cited for failure to have the required number of headlights, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Lewis also is facing a charge of driving while barred and other traffic offenses in a separate case.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash-only for Watson and $5,000 cash or surety for Lewis. Both men will be arraigned Aug. 29.
At 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of North Harrison Street for a report of shots fired, according to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Officers located several cartridge cases and gunshot damage to a garage door. No injuries were reported.
A suspect vehicle, a 1998 tan Toyota Camry, was located at Locust and Marquette streets. Lewis was the driver; he is barred from driving through March 14, 2020, for being a habitual offender.
Officers saw Lewis drive through the intersection of West Locust Street and Marquette Street southbound through a red light and turn off the headlights.
Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it fled. According to the report:
- Lewis, in an attempt to elude officer, drove the vehicle 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.
- The vehicle struck a curb, disabling it, near 14th and Brown streets. The two men and a third person fled on foot.
- Watson discarded a firearm in a yard in the 600 block of West 14th Street before surrendering to police at an adjoining property. The firearm was located by a police K9.
Lewis was captured after a brief foot chase.
Detectives are following up on the incident. Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
In July, Watson was given a deferred judgement and placed on two years of probation after pleading guilty in May to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
In February, Lewis was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in a second-degree theft case.