Davenport Police are at the scene of a two-car crash near 29th and Eastern Avenue, Davenport, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Davenport Police are at the scene of a two-car crash near 29th and Eastern Avenue, Davenport, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.