The Davenport Police Department said Monday a North High School Resource Officer is " ... following up on potential charges" in the wake of a fight and arguments involving up to eight students.
In a news release, the DPD said police responded to calls at 10:02 a.m. Monday after two students started fighting between classes. The police said "other arguments" involving up to 8 students occurred, but those involved quickly dispersed.
It is not clear if the students were taken into custody or released to adult family members.
A 15-year-old student told The Quad-City Times he was sent home for his own safety.
"I got called in and asked about the fight — really, I don't know if there was one fight or a couple of fights," the student said. "I don't know anything about the fight. There was a rumor going 'round that there was going to be a fight, but there are rumors all over school every day.
"And I think I know some of the people who may have been involved with it, but I'm not sure about that, either. All I know is they called me, and now they're sending me home."
The student said he thinks fighting might on the rise.
"There's not a lot of it overall," he said. "But let me tell you this: There's been more fighting this year than all of last year. That's just what I think."
Davenport North Principal Jay Chelf declined to comment on Monday morning's incident. The school district also has not commented on it.