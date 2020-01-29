Davenport police on scene of stabbing death

Davenport police are on the scene of a stabbing death at the Relax Inn located at 6310 N. Brady St.
Police were called to the hotel at 7:54 p.m. in reference a stabbing.
At least one person is deceased.
The Relax Inn is the former Knights Inn.
This is a developing story.
Police will release more after they have had a chance to investigate the incident murder.
Thomas Geyer
