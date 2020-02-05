Davenport police officer offers testimony in child murder trial

The second day of Tre Henderson’s trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Burrell saw Scott County prosecutors call the case’s lead detective to the witness stand.

Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson described interviews with Henderson, who is alleged to have caused Burrell’s death on May 1, 2018.

Henderson and Burrell’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, called 911 services on April 27, 2018 and reported the child was choking.

Johnson’s testimony Wednesday morning made it clear investigators were suspicious of Henderson’s story that the child fell from a countertop, injuring his head days before emergency services were called.

This story will be updated.

