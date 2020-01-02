Davenport police officer collects equipment to outfit Savoonga, Alaska, police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Canas has a well-earned reputation for helping others.

"Any opportunity Officer Canas has to help people, he steps up," Major Jeff Bladel said. "He jumps in and goes all out. He is known in our department and throughout the community as someone who looks for opportunities to help others."

Bladel wasn't really surprised Canas wanted to help six police officers in a distant town with a hard-to-pronounce name. Canas' pastor wasn't surprised, either.

"Peme is just the kind of person who would read about someone in need all those miles away and still figure out a way to help," said Jim Powell, the pastor of Cross Point Church in Bettendorf. "He's a pretty humble guy who puts a lot of effort into helping others.

"And he knows how to get others interested in helping."

Canas reached out to his fellow officers, department leadership, the city of Davenport and Powell for help. Bettendorf Police, the Scott County Sheriff's Department and private individuals joined the cause.

After Canas learned it would cost at least $600 to ship the equipment, he said a number of shipping companies stepped up to help.

He wasn't surprised by the support.