Davenport police have arrested a suspect in one of two shootings that occurred Monday night.
James Calysto Sharkey, 25, of Mississippi, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Warren Street.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 1/2 years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Police learned about the shooting when a 23-year-old man walked into Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police were called to the hospital at 7:04 p.m.
During the investigation police learned that the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Warren Street.
Police have not said if Sharkey is a suspect in the robbery and shooting that occurred at 7:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of LeClaire Street. The victim in that shooting suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while being robbed, and was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus for treatment.
Sharkey was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Police said that the shooting that occurred at 6:47 p.m. in the area of West 13th and Marquette streets remains under investigation. The victim in that shooting was taken to Genesis-East and then transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Davenport police ask anyone with information on these incidents to call 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip via “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”