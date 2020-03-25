Davenport police investigating rolling shootout

Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout between people two vehicles traveling in the 4200 block of Northwest Boulevard.
Officers were sent to the scene at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday and recovered fired cartridge casings.
Information from witnesses indicates that people in two vehicles were chasing and shooting at one another.
The vehicles were described as a silver four-door sedan and a black four-door sedan.
No injuries have been reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at (309) 762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
