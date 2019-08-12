The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5600 block of Jersey Ridge Road for a report of a robbery/home invasion.
Preliminary information indicates three men knocked on the door of an apartment and forced their way past the residents.
Once inside, the men demanded money and other items and fled after obtaining the items.
Police say one of the men possessed a firearm. No injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident. Police did not provide a further description of the suspects.
Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”