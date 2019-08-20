Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the area of East 9th Street between Pershing Avenue and Iowa Street.
Patrol officers were sent to the area at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday.
They found two casings on the roadway at the intersection of East 9th and Iowa streets, as well as several more casings on East 9th Street. They also located the targeted house of the shooting.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or make an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect, Davenport IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”