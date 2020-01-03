Davenport police investigate shooting at River Drive, East 3rd street

Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout that occurred in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and River Drive early Friday, with one of the vehicles entering the parking lot of the Quad-City Times.

The vehicle that entered the Times property, a Chevrolet Trail Blazer, left a trail of glass through a section of the parking lot. It was struck on the passenger side and rear by bullets.

The vehicle then ran over one of the medians and came to rest with several windows shot out, two flattened tires and bullet holes of different calibers in the doors and front and back quarter panels.

The Trail Blazer was abandoned and left running in the Times parking lot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A witness told police that two African-American men ran over to the area on East 4th Street where delivery drivers get their papers, with someone giving the men a ride up the hill.

Davenport police recovered 17 shell casings of several different calibers from East 3rd Street eastward along River Drive.

The incident was called in at 1:07 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.