The Davenport Police Department is investigating a possible shooting after responding to a shots-fired call early Monday.
At 3:34 a.m. police responded to the area of 1300 W. 17th Street in response to a report of shots fired and possible gunshot victim. After searching the area, officers found an adult male, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his lower leg, police said in a news release.
The man was transported to Genesis East Hospital for treatment. Several fired cartridge cases were located and one parked vehicle was damaged by gunfire. There were no other reported injuries or damage.
You have free articles remaining.
Detectives are following up on the incident and said no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.