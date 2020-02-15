Davenport police arrest parolee on meth and gun charges

Davenport police on Friday arrested a Rock Island felon for selling methamphetamine while possessing a firearm.

Devon Allen McConnell, 34, of 1921 ½ 10th St., who is on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

McConnell also is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, at 10:19 a.m. Friday members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau were sent to the Sara Mini Mart at 1026 W. River Dr. regarding McConnell who had been stopped after detectives saw him driving a Chevrolet Impala. McConnell’s license is suspended.

During a search officers seized from the vehicle 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and a Taurus 9mm handgun. McConnell admitted to police during questioning that the meth belonged to him and he was on his way to deliver it to someone at a local pizza restaurant. McConnell admitted that the gun was for protection.