A Davenport man on parole in a 2014 shooting case has been indicted in federal court for possessing a firearm in April.
Cameron Cortez Howard, 31, made an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
A detention hearing is scheduled Aug. 12 and his trial is slated for Sept. 30.
In late April, Howard was arrested and charged in Scott County District Court with possession of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts – firearm.
Court records show a federal grand jury handed up the one-count indictment against Howard July 9. On Wednesday, Scott County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the state charges.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in the Scott County case, at 11:42 p.m. April 27, Davenport police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West 10th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting on a driveway.
An officer approached the vehicle and it began to drive away from the scene. Officers ordered the vehicle to stop, but it continued moving. It slowed at the 1500 block of West 8th Street and Howard got out of the front passenger seat.
He fell on the boulevard, but then ran. Police caught him quickly.
Officers found a black and grey Smith & Wesson SD 40 where he fell.
At the time of his arrest, he was on parole in connection with a shooting in November 2014.
In that case, Howard fired at least two rounds from a .380-caliber handgun at a man in a crowded dance club. The man was hit in the abdomen and back.
Howard pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and willful injury causing serious injury and was sentenced in May 2015 to up to 15 years in prison.
He was paroled in August 2018.
Howard also has a felony drug conviction from 2005, according to court records.