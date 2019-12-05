Davenport man sentenced to 20 years for child porn

Christopher Lee Collins was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for receiving and possessing child pornography.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey handed down the sentence, finding the 35-year-old Collins received child pornography and possessed obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Collins was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release to follow his prison term, pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, and comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon release.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

On July 22, 2019, Collins pleaded guilty to two child pornography offenses. The investigation of the Davenport man began in 2017, while Collins was on supervised release for a prior possession of child pornography conviction.

A laptop used by Collins was found to contain 26 images of child pornography, downloaded by Collins from Aug. 16, 2017 to Aug. 26, 2017. Further review of the computer revealed 28 images of anime depicting child pornography.

Collins already had pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release on Feb. 26, 2009. He also was sentenced Tuesday to five years imprisonment for that violation.

Collins was investigated by Davenport Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.