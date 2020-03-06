Davenport man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girl

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a girl.

Joshua Michael Andrews, 38, was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in Scott County District Court.

On Jan. 15, Andrews pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to the arrest affidavits filed at the time of his arrest by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, on Oct. 6, 2017, the Davenport Police Department opened a sexual abuse investigation involving Andrews that allegedly occurred the night before.

Police said that Andrews fondled the girl while she was sleeping. She turned to her side to stop him.

As part of his sentencing by Scott County District Judge Tamra Roberts, Andrews must complete the sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. He also will be subject to a special sentence of lifetime parole supervision.

