A Davenport man received two prison terms last week in a federal meth case.
On Sept. 25, Demajor Alexander Nettles was sentenced to just over 16 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey then handed down a five-year sentence for possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
The 26-year-old Nettles was ordered to serve four years of supervised release following his prison terms and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
On May 20, 2019, Nettles pleaded guilty, admitting he distributed cocaine base to another individual. He also admitted that during the course of a search warrant executed on his hotel room, officers located cocaine base and methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material, and a loaded firearm. Nettles admitted $1,974 in his possession were proceeds from narcotics trafficking.
The investigation was conducted by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.