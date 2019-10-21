A Davenport man faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.
Tavian Jordan Eicher, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, in Scott County District Court.
Incarceration is mandatory because the charge is a forcible felony.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional count of second-degree sexual abuse when he is sentenced Dec. 5.
The Davenport Police Department in June opened an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child.
Police said in arrest affidavits a witness found a video on Eicher’s cell phone of him sexually abusing the child, who appeared to be sleeping.
Further investigation found there were two videos, 43 seconds and 38 seconds long respectively, on the phone recorded at 1:06 a.m. and 1:08 a.m. June 10, according to the affidavits.
Eicher also faced two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony. Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton filed a motion July 31 to dismiss those charges because the case was being reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
Court records show District Court Judge Patrick McElyea granted the motion and dismissed the charges the same day.