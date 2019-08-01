A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport to robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint in December.
Christopher Ronald Martin, 36, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, punishable by 15 years to life in prison; and felon possessing a firearm, punishable by five years to life in prison.
He will be sentenced Dec. 19.
His co-defendant, DuQwain Cornell Hopkins, 22, pleaded guilty last month to interference with commerce by robbery. He will be sentenced Nov. 15.
Around 6 p.m. Dec. 27, the two men drove together to Sprint, 3875 Elmore Ave.; Hopkins was driving the vehicle Martin provided.
Martin, armed with a Berretta Pico .380-caliber pistol, went into the store, showed it toward an employee, and demanded cash. Martin also ordered the employee to go to open the safe.
The employee removed all the phones and tablets from the safe and placed them in a large black bag Martin brought with him.
Martin told the employee to lie on the floor and count to 30 before he got up.
He left the store with $207 cash and $62,000 worth of cell phones and tablets. He then fled with Hopkins.
Davenport police tracked the vehicle and eventually spotted it pulling into a gas station near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Spring Street in Davenport.
Both men were arrested; Martin had the cash in the pocket of his sweat pants.
A search of the vehicle turned up the cell phones and tablets taken in the robbery and a blue sweatshirt, black ski mask and a black t-shirt inside the trunk.
Inside the front right pocket of the sweatshirt was the gun.
Martin has convictions for robbery, armed robbery and federal bank robbery and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.