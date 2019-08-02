A Davenport man involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash at an on-ramp to the Interstate 74 Bridge in February is now facing a charge in federal court.
Court records show a federal grand jury in June handed up a one-count indictment against Quinton Sentel Howard, 24, on one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
The case was unsealed Friday.
On Feb. 5, Davenport police received information Howard threatened people in the previous 24 hours, according to the federal complaint.
Based on the circumstances of the threats, police placed Howard on their vehicle pursuit list.
Police established surveillance in the area of 7th Street and Western Avenue as part of the investigation. Shortly after 11 a.m., a detective saw a gray Dodge Caravan in the 800 block of Ripley Street.
Police followed the vehicle, which was driven by Paul Kenneth Howard, 34, who was wanted on multiple probation violations and for driving under suspension.
Quinton Howard was identified as the front seat passenger. At that time, he had outstanding warrants for first-degree harassment and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
While the Dodge Caravan was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf, Davenport police attempted a vehicle block.
The vehicle fled and drove at speeds of 60 mph in residential areas and drove into oncoming traffic while navigating around slower moving vehicles in an attempt to elude officers.
At one point, Paul Howard ran through a red light and collided with another vehicle. After the collision, he continued to flee.
The pursuit eventually ended near the top of the on-ramp to the I-74 bridge in downtown Bettendorf after a Davenport squad car collided with the Dodge Caravan and Paul Howard lost control of it. The vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side and was disabled.
The two men climbed out of a window and were taken into custody by Davenport police. A woman exited the vehicle through a rear door/window.
A pedestrian passerby near the 1000 block of 23rd Street in Bettendorf called police to report he found a pistol lying on the sidewalk. The passerby saw the pistol after he observed the Dodge Caravan pass by as it was fleeing from officers.
The loaded pistol was a black Springfield XD45 ACP .45-caliber pistol.
A Davenport officer collected the gun and a laser sight that was found approximately 20 to 30 feet north of the gun on the side of the roadway. It appeared that the laser sight broke off the pistol after it as tossed from the vehicle.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. An employee of the towing company contacted police and said he located a pistol wedged between the front driver’s side and the front driver’s side quarter panel of the Dodge Caravan.
Officers located the gun, a silver Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol wedged into the side of the vehicle as the employee described. The gun was loaded.
A further search of the vehicle turned up a phone on the driver’s side floor board, a phone between the front passenger seat and the driver’s seat, and two other phones.
The woman who was inside the Dodge Caravan told police she saw Quinton Howard with the .45-caliber pistol and that while the vehicle was fleeing, he moved to the backseat areas of the vehicle and was trying to break out a window so he could throw the pistol out of the vehicle.
Police also reviewed Howard’s Snapchat account and discovered a video dated Sept. 23 that showed Howard with a pistol with a laser sight that was similar to the one found in Bettendorf.
Quinton Howard was convicted in 2003 in Scott County with felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in 2006; second-degree criminal mischief in 2012; and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in 2013, according to the federal complaint.
He initially faced charges in Scott County District Court, but the case was dismissed in May when he was charged in federal court.
Paul Howard was charged with eluding, driving while barred, trafficking stolen weapons, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the incident.
The charges against him also were dismissed because he has been charged in federal court. Information on his charges were not available Friday.