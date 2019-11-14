A Davenport man was arrested early Thursday, Nov. 14 after Davenport Police stopped a car reported stolen.
Melech Deon Johnson, 18, was inside a red 2010 Dodge Charger when officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of of the 1700 block of Gaines Street. The officers said Johnson was caught in the 1300 block of Ripley Street after he could not climb a fence.
Johnson is charged with interference with official acts, motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver.
Police said during the arrest, Johnson refused to keep his hands above his head, resisted the officer and attempted to reach down while one of the officers held Johnson's hands in the air.
The officers said Johnson had 3.25 grams of a white rock substance consistent with cocaine in five individually wrapped packages strapped to his chest. Each package contained one rock of cocaine packaged for sale.
The police report said Johnson did not did not "possess any tools used to ingest" cocaine. The substance tested positive for cocaine using the Nartec test.
The police said Johnson had six blue circular, R-stamped pills with a total weight of .85 grams The pills were identified as Alprazolam, a form of Xanax. The pills were found in a clear plastic bag and did not have a prescription label.
Johnson was unable provide proof he had a prescription for the Schedule IV drug.